Herbie Hancock’s Upcoming LP To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Common & Snoop Dogg

At the age of 77 and a career that spans for decades, Herbie Hancock is still finding new ways to create and innovate. The legendary jazz keyboardist is hard at work on a new project that will feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Common, and Snoop Dogg along with young lions in the jazz scene like Kamasi Washington and others.

The San Diego Union-Tribune exclusively writes:

The as-yet-untitled album also teams 14-time Grammy Award-winner Hancock with saxophone giant Wayne Shorter, who was his band mate in the fabled Miles Davis Quintet in the 1960s. And it features West African guitar ace Lionel Loueke, Indian tabla master Zakir Hussein and such young hip-hop and jazz-funk dynamos as shape-shifting producer Flying Lotus, bassist-singer Thundercat, tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington and alto saxophonist and keyboardist Terrace Martin.

…

Martin, 39, is producing Hancock’s still-in-progress album, after having previously done production work for Lamar, Snoop, Stevie Wonder and others. Hancock, in turn, has inspired at least two generations of hip-hop performers, thanks to his futuristic 1983 instrumental hit, “Rockit.” It has been sampled on more than 70 recordings by such diverse artists as Eric B. & Rakim, Grandmixer DST, Janet Jackson and C&C Music Factory.

Hancock, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, has released over 40 studio albums, a dozen live albums, and featured on dozens of jazz compilation projects over the years. In the Union-Tribune chat, Hancock reveals that he embraces the shift in how music is created now and believes in the power of social media, an open stance for an artist of his stature and ability.

—

Photo: Getty