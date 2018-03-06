Migos Sued For Inciting A Riot, Back In 2015

The only person busier than the Migos is their lawyer. The Atlanta trio is getting sued for allegedly inciting a riot that left a few people stabbed, back in 2015.

Reports TMZ:

The concert in question went down in 2015 in Albany, New York. According to the lawsuit, Migos showed up hours late, which apparently agitated the crowd. Once there, the lawsuit claims the guys reeked of weed and alcohol. They also refused to honor a meet-and-greet, despite the fact fans paid for it.

The allegations continue … the trio was “encouraging, cheering and inciting the patrons to fight.”

The suit, filed by the venue, claims Migos “caused patrons to be stabbed, robbed, beaten, severely harmed, and injured …” and during the melee they were “laughing and egging the crowd on as metal gates were ripped from the ground and thrown into the crowd.”

The creators of a song called “Fight Night” may have gotten concert attendees rowdy? Who would have thought? #sarcasm

Hey, we don’t want to see anyone getting shanked, but you get what you pay for.

Expect this to be settled, if not thrown out of court.

Photo: Prince Williams