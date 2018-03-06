Home > News

Childish Gambino Announces Tour With Rae Sremmurd

One more tour before Childish Gambino grows up and goes full actor.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
Childish Gambino

Source: photo: WENN

Fans will get a chance to experience Donald Glover’s final run as a rapper. He recently confirmed a tour with Rae Sremmurd.

The Atlanta star announced that he will be returning to the road this fall with the duo starting September. Thirteen cities will be hit including Atlanta, New York and Chicago. Full schedule below.

09-06 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena $

09-08 Chicago, IL – United Center $

09-10 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre $

09-12 Boston, MA – TD Garden $

09-14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden $

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center $

09-19 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena $

09-22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center $

09-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center $

09-26 Inglewood, CA – The Forum $

09-27 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena $

09-29 Seattle, WA – KeyArena $

09-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena $

Earlier this year Glover confirmed that he will be retiring the Childish Gambino name. “I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better” he explained.

The tour is in support of his 2016 critically acclaimed album Awaken My Love!. Meanwhile Rae Sremmurd recently dropped new music from their upcoming triple, yes triple, album.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, March 9 here.

Photo: WENN.com

Childish Gambino , Rae Sremmurd , Tour

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE