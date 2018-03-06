Sweet Christmas Again: ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer Hits The Web [WATCH]

The streets of Harlem, New York will once again serve as the backdrop for fades aplenty with the second season of Luke Cage approaching this summer. Michael Colter is back in the titular role, and a new trailer that debuted this morning promises a lot of action.

In the brief 27-second trailer, the music of Eric B. & Rakim’s classic single “I Ain’t No Joke” blares in the back as Cage shouts into a camera letting folks know he’s ready to take out crime with his injury-proof skin and augmented strength. His assailants clearly missed the message as Cage cooly brushes aside gunfire, bust downs doors, and walks through a sea of fire without batting an eye.

This seems to go along with the Marvel comics storyline, Heroes for Hire, which featured Cage and Iron Fist as a crime-fighting duo who use their powers to pad their pockets legally.

Who Cage is up against isn’t clear in the trailer, but he’s clearly a man back on a mission.

The Marvel Studios series returns to Netflix in full on June 22.

Watch the trailer for season two of Luke Cage below.

Photo: Getty