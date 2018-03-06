Troll Battle Royale: Conor McGregor Jabs At 50 Cent Via IG, Fif Hits Back [WATCH]

Conor McGregor and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have been at odds ever since Fif took Floyd Mayweather‘s side ahead of the big super fight with the Irishman. Via Instagram, the MMA fighter took a jab at the rapper and mogul, prompting a brief back-and-forth that will surely crop up again in the future.
Fast forward to Monday when Conor went after 50 on social media … saying, “[50 Cent] blocked me on [Instagram]. The mad 50 year old instagram blocker. Ahh don’t block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah.”
Of course, 50 responded … posting a video Tuesday morning mocking Conor’s relationship with Rita Ora and suggesting Conor cheated with her behind his girlfriend Dee Devlin’s back.
Making deals and TAKING deals! Kings recognise Kings! Congrats to @jayz on his number 1 takeover from @diddy in the highest paid Forbes list. What a take-over! Diddy hasn't been number 2 in so long. Until now. Zoom into that two tone with the powder blue on my wrist mate. You might see 1st place again. I am also really interested to see this years Forbes highest paid athletes list. I have now surpassed @cristiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016. Floyd as a retired fighter that makes ZERO substantial revenue outside of them ropes is not on the list, and in the long game, is already dead. Mixed Martial Arts is a glorious game, Floyd. You are going to love it hahaha Someone tag 50cent in this for me. He blocked me on this the mad 50 year old instagram blocker. Ahh don't block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah King bless you all! @burgerking
Photo: Getty