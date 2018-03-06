Troll Battle Royale: Conor McGregor Jabs At 50 Cent Via IG, Fif Hits Back [WATCH]

Conor McGregor and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have been at odds ever since Fif took Floyd Mayweather‘s side ahead of the big super fight with the Irishman. Via Instagram, the MMA fighter took a jab at the rapper and mogul, prompting a brief back-and-forth that will surely crop up again in the future.

TMZ Sports reports:

Fast forward to Monday when Conor went after 50 on social media … saying, “[50 Cent] blocked me on [Instagram]. The mad 50 year old instagram blocker. Ahh don’t block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah.”

Of course, 50 responded … posting a video Tuesday morning mocking Conor’s relationship with Rita Ora and suggesting Conor cheated with her behind his girlfriend Dee Devlin’s back.

Peep out McGregor’s Instagram post below, along with 50 Cent’s now-deleted response.

Photo: Getty