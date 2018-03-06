BRUHNews: Stevie J Owes $1.3 Mil In Child Support, Facing Prison Time

Being a creep comes with serious consequences. It seems Stevie J will be going to the big house for being a deadbeat dad.

According to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York the Bad Boy Hitman owes a little over 1.3 million dollars in back child support. His lack of payments throughout the years have caused the court to take serious measures of action.

Apparently Stevie will have to turn himself to the authorities on April 10 due to years of non-compliance. Last year he plead guilty for his lack of fatherly financial contributions and agreed to pay the balance but has yet to make good on the agreement. Additionally he was placed on three years probation.

Currently he has six kids: Bonnie Bella Jordan, Eva Giselle Jordan, Steven Jordan Jr., Dorian Jordan, Savannah Jordan and Sade Jordan. Bonnie Bella Jordan is the daughter of former client and Love & Hip Hop cast mate Joseline Hernandez.

Props to Faith Evans for getting out of their 2016 fling.

Via TMZ

Photo: WENN.com