BET Adds Lil Rel, Mekhi Phifer & More To ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

BET has upped its expectations ever since the New Edition biopic was such a success. The Bobby Brown Story is on deck, and has added star power from Lil Rel Howery, Mekhi Phifer, Laz Alonso and more.

Along with the aforementioned, Deadline reports that T.K. Carter, Lance Gross, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree are also included, with production beginning today (March 6) in Atlanta.

Woody McClain will star as the veteran R&B singer, ahem, the King of R&B, per the late, great Whitney Houston.

Phifer will portray Bobby Brown’s brother, Tommy Brown, Bobby’s brother while Lil Rel will play Brown’s business manager, Brian Irvine.

The Bobby Brown story, which is set to be a 2-part miniseries, will air in September 2018.

