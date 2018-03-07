Kid Ink “Tell Somebody,” Steve Aoki ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Been Ballin” & More | Daily Visuals 3.6.18

A lot of people are scared to travel to Mexico due to the drug cartels and Trump demonizing it’s peoples, but Kid Ink isn’t wetting that at all.

For his visuals to “Tell Somebody” the California crooner heads down to Tijuana, Mexico to take in the culture and tell the story of young love gone sour.

Back in the US Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert rock the crowd and flow in rivers of digital gold (Bitcoins?) in their clip to “Been Ballin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Raz Simone, and more.

KID INK – “TELL SOMEBODY”

STEVE AOKI FT. LIL UZI VERT – “BEEN BALLIN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “LATE”

RAZ SIMONE – “MY CHILD”

SKOOLY – “FREAK HILL”

K. GAINS & MAXWELL BENSON FT. RASS KASS & LYRIC JONES – “COOK THAT BASS”

KEY GLOCK – “RUSSIAN CREAM”

LIL REEK & BRODINSKI – “ROCK OUT”