Waka Flocka Bans Lil Xan For Tupac Slander, T.I. Cosigns [VIDEO]

New age struggle druggie rappers need to put some respeck on our legends’ names. Apparently, Waka Flocka has put Lil Xan on notice for the violation.

Things hit the fan when the “Betrayed” rapper did an interview with Revolt. Diddy’s The television network asked him his thoughts on the late great Shakur on their “Clout 9” segment where they ask their guests to rate the subject on a scale of one to ten.

Xan gave ‘Pac a 2. When asked to elaborate he simply shrugged and said “boring music”. Naturally, the footage made its’ rounds and placed a bulls-eye on the medicated upstart.

Waka Flocka took exception to his commentary and called him out directly saying “LiL Xan banned from hip hop”.

LiL Xan banned from hip hop — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

His frustration didn’t stop there as he went on to detail Shakur’s impact on his youth and musical career.

GoD of Rap, Hip Hop, etc Tupac Shakur!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Pac help me get thru childhood!!! Shit hurt to see the youth disrespect man that paved the way for all of us literally… I hope nobody overlook me accomplishments when I leave 👤 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Respect is everything, never forget that. — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Flock wasn’t the only one feeling in a ways about Xan’s commentary. Akademiks reported the ban proposal on his Instagram and T.I. chimed in saying “So be it”.

Lil Xan responded to the ban saying he will no longer do interviews claiming the media is taking advantage of artists.

No more interviews — LIL XAN (@lilxanfuhyobih) March 5, 2018

I love my fans to death but I can’t let these companies keep taking advantage of me and using me to further there shit,it’s fucked — LIL XAN (@lilxanfuhyobih) March 5, 2018

Is there a petition and where do we sign?

Via Hot New Hip Hop

—

Photo: David A. Smith/Getty Images