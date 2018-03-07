Baby I Got Your Crypto: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Joins The Cryptocurrency Wave

Soon folks will be singing hey Dirty baby I got your Crypto. Bitcoin started the wave and now cryptocurrencies are all the rage making early investors billionaires and millionaires overnight.

Other variations of the digital currency have also sprouted and now Pitchfork reports that the late Wu-Tang Clan legend, Ol’Dirty Bastard’s estate will be launching his own called “Dirty Coin”.

ODB is not the first member of the iconic Hip-Hop duo to throw their name into the cryptocurrency hat. Ghostface Killah also launched his own version called “C.R.E.A.M. coin” under Cream Capital, his firm. If you guessed C.R.E.A.M. stood for “crypto rules everything around me” give yourself a pat on the back.

Now as for “Dirty Coin” owners of the currency will be able to gain access to exclusive merchandise, tours, shows and the late ODB’s music. You will also be funding ODB’s son, Young Dirty’s (Barsun Jones) future projects.

Not mad at that at all.

Young Dirty had this to say in a statement about his father’s estate new venture:

“Bitcoin is the future of money and all the fans want a part of the future of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.In the past, dad’s music was ahead of its time, so it makes sense that he would be ahead of the technology of money now.”

This is potentially a new way for fans to be involved and interact with their favorite artists. We expect other artists to follow this same model in the near future. Would you invest in an artist’s cryptocurrency? Sound off in the comment section below.

Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage