Common, Erykah Badu, Usher & More Stars Read Mean Tweets [VIDEO]

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Mean Tweets in which celebrities read pointed and often offensive fan tweet about them have become a fan favorite segment of the show. His most recent segment was an all musician edition which featured the likes of Usher, Ludacris, Common and Erykah Badu reading some hate filled messages about their persons with the culture stars wonderin0g why there’s so much hate in peoples bloods.

From Common questioning someone’s rap credentials to Erykah Badu justifying her lady parts stating “I had three babies,” the laughs were bountiful and plenty.

Check out the segment below and let us know if you think anyone might’ve went overboard.