BRUHNews: South African Triathlete Attacked With Chainsaw, Will Walk Again

A South African triathlete, Mhlengi Gwala, was out riding his bike when his day turned into a real-life horror story. Three assailants tried to cut off his legs with a saw.

You read that correctly.

Reports the BBC:

The attack reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday in Durban while Gwala was on a training ride.

The men cut into both of Gwala’s legs before he was able to escape.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala told the BBC that a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

“He thought they were coming to rob him, stopped and gave them his phone but they didn’t want his phone, didn’t want his watch or bicycle,” Shange said.

“They dragged him to the side of the road to some bushes, took a saw and started cutting his legs.

Fellow South African triathlete said a “chainsaw” was used. This is the part of the story that gets particularly gruesome. You’ve been warned!

“They kept on cutting and when they got to the bone, because the saw was not that sharp, the saw got stuck. When they saw it was getting stuck they started on the other leg.”

Gwala, who was supposed to compete in theSouth African national championships later this month, somehow managed to escape.

Reportedly, doctors say Gwala will be able to walk again. Prayers up.

A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning, Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads? — Henri Schoeman (@H_Schoeman) March 6, 2018

I wish all the best to @MhlengiGwala in his operation and road to recovery. We all stand behind you and support you as we need to make cycling safer on the roads in South Africa! — Henri Schoeman (@H_Schoeman) March 6, 2018

—

Photo: Getty