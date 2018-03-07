Kennedy Center Announces Q-Tip’s Hip Hop Culture Council

In 2016, fans rejoiced when A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip was named the Artistic Director for Hip Hop Culture at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. On Tuesday, the veteran rapper and producer was named the lead advisor of a newly-minted Hip-Hop council featuring a bevy of names and figures vastly important to the culture.

From the Kennedy Center’s Medium page:

“The Kennedy Center’s Hip Hop Culture Council reflects the creative, social, and intellectual wealth of the Hip Hop community,” said Q-Tip, Artistic Director of Hip Hop Culture. “The members are the embodiment of what we stand for and all that we aspire to achieve with the Hip Hop Culture program.”

Serving as advisors and ambassadors, the founding council members form a dynamic community of prominent visionaries who will lend their talents and expertise in support of Hip Hop Culture at the Kennedy Center. Beginning this Spring, members of the Council will lend their voices and ideas to help create, experiment, develop, and produce work at the Center.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Bobbito García a.k.a Kool Bob Love, Common, Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Caz, Grant Hill, J.PERIOD, Jason King, Ph.D., Kierna Mayo, Large Professor, LL COOL J, MC Lyte, Pharoahe Monch, Mimi Valdés, Robert Glasper, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Xavier “X” Jernigan, and 9th Wonder make up the Council.

A video announcing the Council was released to the public yesterday as well, which can be seen below.

