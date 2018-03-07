PnB Rock ft. Russ “Issues,” Rob Markman “Believe Me” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.18

When you’re an artist what better reason is there to throw a house party than to use it to shoot a music video?

That’s exactly what PnB Rock does for his visual to the Russ assisted “Issues” where the two turn up from the studio to the living room that’s inhabited by a bevy of women who seem to be enjoying all the recreational activities available.

And after getting bigged up by some of the industry’s heaviest hitters, Rob Markman went the inspirational route and penned a scribe to his younger self in his clip to “Believe Me.” Should’ve wrote a rhyme telling his younger self to bet it all on the NY Giants in 2008, b. Just sayin’. No one saw that coming.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Naya Ali, Saweetie, and more.

PNB ROCK FT. RUSS – “ISSUES”

ROB MARKMAN – “BELIEVE ME”

NAYA ALI – “OUT THE DIRT”

SAWEETIE – “ANTI”

LIL DUDE FT. HOODRICH PABLO – “ONLY OPTION”

PHILTY RICH – “UNDERSTAND”

TAYLOR BENNETT – “MINIMUM WAGE”

PROBLEM – “STRESSIN”

BENNY – “MAN OF THE KITCHEN”