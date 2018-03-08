Home > News

Dapper Dan Biopic In Development With Sony

Dapper Dan is getting all the props he's been deserved.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Source: NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: Dapper Dan attends Experience Harlem hosted by Airbnb and Ghetto Gastro on March 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Airbnb)

The story of Dapper Dan—the Harlem fashion icon whose couture streetwear made him a cult hero—is the stuff of legend. Now his story is coming to the big screen as his biopic is officially in development with Sony. 

Today (March 7), it was announced that Jerrod Carmichael (NBC’s The Carmichael Show), along with  Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, is poised to write and produce a biopic based on the memoir of based on Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day’s upcoming memoir. Dapper Dan and his son, Jelani Day, who serves as his brand manager, are set to executive produce the film.

The project is being touted as “a high-stakes coming-of-age story of personal triumph set against the backdrop of an evolving Harlem, following the man known by many as the ‘Godfather of Hip Hop Fashion.'”

Dapper Dan’s memoir will be published in 2019 via Random House.

Gucci recently recognized Dapper Dan’s couture talents (after getting called out for trying to jack his steez first last year) and is himself the subject of the brand’s tailoring ad campaign. Most recently, Salma Hayek rocked one of his designs to Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party.

This news is most definitely for the culture.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Photo: Getty

 

