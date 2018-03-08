Bozo Becky Elected Official Saira Blair Caught On Tape Rapping N-Word

Saira Blair, a Republican West Virginia House Delegate, made history in 2014 when she became the youngest elected official in the United States at the time at age 18. A video that Huffington Post has possession shows Blair and a friend rapping along to Lil Wayne‘s “Gonorrhea” track and drops the N-word bomb to boot.

HuffPost writes:

The lyrics they sang along to are: “I call it how I see ya. I wish I never met ya. I wouldn’t wanna be ya. Pussy-ass n*gga, I don’t want your gonorrhea. Pussy-ass n*gga ―”

Blair confirmed the video’s authenticity in a statement to HuffPost and said it was filmed in the summer of 2015. Blair was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in November 2014.

“This video was taken in the summer of 2015 and shows my roommate and I singing along to a Lil’ Wayne song, which is clearly heard playing in the background,” Blair said. “I do not condone the use of racial epithets, and if taken in context, it is clear that singing the lyrics was not meant to offend anyone.”

Right.

Blair, who is currently a student at West Virginia University, has already said she’s not going to remain in politics and this gaffe pretty much assures she never will. Then again, she is in Coal Country.

—

Photo: Getty