Christopher Nolan Thinks ‘Black Panther’ Should Be Up For 2019 Best Picture Oscar

Director Christopher Nolan knows a little bit about superhero blockbusters after directing the classic Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale. After hauling in some Oscars for his WWII film Dunkirk, Nolan suggested that Marvel’s Black Panther should be up for an Oscar for Best Picture in 2019.

Deadline Awards Editor Pete Hammond writes:

He [Nolan] predicted Black Panther will be among the Best Picture nominees in 2019, which would make it the first comic-book movie to break that ceiling with the Academy. I reminded him that it was because of The Dark Knight’s exclusion that the Academy went to 10 (and now up to 10) nominees to get movies like that included, but to no avail so far. A top Disney exec told me flat out that they would be campaigning not only Black Panther for the big prize but also the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns (from director Rob Marshall), which he was raving about, particularly for star Emily Blunt. who he says knocks it out of the park in the role for which Julie Andrews already has an Oscar. Lin-Manuel Miranda co-stars.

Pays to dream big, right? Imagine the faux outrage if Black Panther does make it to that level, considering the discussion Get Out sparked.

