Deleted ‘The Last Jedi’ Scene Gives More Substance To Epic Finn vs Phasma Showdown [VIDEO]

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to arrive via digital download first March 13th and to celebrate clips have from the film have been hitting the web. One clip that stands out from the rest is a deleted scene featuring rivals Finn (John Boyega) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and it’s pretty amazing.

Can we get a directors cut of the film with this scene added, for the culture?

The scene shared exclusively by Disney’s The Star Wars Show takes place during Finn and Phasma’s epic showdown and gives more substance to the fairly quick but intense scene. We see the former Stormtrooper now fully committed Rebel Soldier turn the tables on his former Captain when he questions her actions in The Force Awakens. Finn brings to attention Phasma’s eagerness to lower Star Killer Base’s shields painting the picture that she is a traitor and in the process sowing doubt into the Stormtrooper’s heads that have him surrounded.

Writer-director Rian Johnson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the scene and explained why it didn’t make the original cut.

“I really like the little moment of Phasma being caught and getting called out by John, and that little game of chess that they have. But we needed a much more condensed version of that scene.”

We are looking forward Disney blessing us with more goodies up until the epic films home release. Check out Finn doing his thing in the deleted scene below and don’t forget to add Star Wars: The Last Jedi to your home collection March 13th.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney star wars