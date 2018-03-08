Preview DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9 New Album ‘PRhyme 2’ [LISTEN]

Hip-Hop purists rejoice, the DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9 duo known as PRhyme are only days away from releasing their latest project, PRhyme 2, but today you’ll be able to listen to the album before it’s release date courtesy of NPR Music.



Ever since dropping their first project PRhyme, the Hip-Hop duo have given Hip-Hoppers something we can feel and we been patiently waiting for more ever since. With the releases such as “ROCK IT” and the Dave East featured “ERA” buzz and anticipation for their second installment has been steadily building and today we finally get a chance to experience what they’ve been crafting in the lab.

Check out the link to the album below and let us know if you’ll be copping the album once it drops this March 16.

Listen right here.