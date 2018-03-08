Royce Da 5’9″ Destroys Funkmaster Flex Freestyle With 10 Minutes Of Bars [VIDEO]

Let the debate start on whether or not Black Thought still has the best HOT97 freestyle. Royce 5’9″ paid a recent visit and shut it down.

With the release of their sophomore album a week out the Royce and DJ Premier hit Ciroc Studios with a vengeance. Primo manned the turntables while the Detroit lyricist smashed Nas’ “New York State of Mind” instrumental.

Nickel Nine prefaced everything with a bit of a disclaimer. “I was at the crib minding my own business, being peaceful, asleep. Flex calls me, and says come to New York and bust a rap. So this is where I’m at now. So I may or may not promote a lot of violence, I may or may not use a lot of profanity, I apologize in advance”.

He went in for about 10 minutes while casually taking sips of water making it look all too easy. While the entire session is definitely watch worthy here are some of our favorite moments.

“I’m about a freak away and having Issa Rae, eat out Lisa Raye / Any artist that’s out that you think is great, tell him I said bring his ass, better bring his A”

In typical Royce fashion he made some great points about the current state of Hip-Hop all the while throwing shade.

“My show start at 12, and its sold out by 11/ Rappers blow up then debut their whole album on Ellen?”

This performance is a must watch for any fan of bars. Full video below.

PRhyme 2 is in-stores March 16.

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: