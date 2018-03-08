Home > News

Nipsey Hussle Wants Hands Put On DJ Akademiks For Dissing 21 Savage

Ak tried to go at 21 for getting smart and investing his money, with the South Los Angeles rapper didn't stand for.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle Album Release Party for 'Victory Lap'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DJ Akademiks might be taking some more Ls if a call by Nipsey Hussle to have hands put on him gets answered. In a recent interview, the South Los Angeles native felt Ak went left for dissing 21 Savage over the Atlanta artist’s decision to stop spending his money recklessly, stating for clearly that the Everyday Struggle host should get “f*cked up” for what he said.

TMZ writes:

Nipsey was on New Hip Hop News podcast with Tariq Nasheed Wednesday when he went off about Akademiks criticizing 21’s decision to stop blowing his money on jewelry, and start investing.

Nipsey applauds 21’s shift, but he’s pissed at Akademiks’ reaction — which seemed to belittle Savage for being off-brand — and says the blogger needs to get “f***ed up” for saying such things. Especially because Savage’s new outlook is nothing but a good influence on his followers.

Hopefully, it doesn’t come to violence and Nipsey can break bread with Akademiks to school the host on how to approach this matter. He even says in the chat that it can be fixed but given that Nipsey is from the streets, he’s going about the growth in a particular fashion.

Check out an excerpt of the interview below.

Photo: Getty

21 Savage , dj akademiks , nipsey hussle

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE