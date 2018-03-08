Pharrell Williams Trademarks “GIRL” Phrase For Branding Purposes

Pharrell’s last album G I R L will see new life in 2018. He has recently filed paperwork to own the naming rights for merchandise opportunities.

TMZ is reporting Skateboard P has acquired the rights to “Pharrell Williams Girl” and “Girl By Pharrell Williams”. According to the filings the likeness will be applied to clothing, lingerie, luggage sets, cosmetics, fitness apparel and more.

Additionally the brand play will also be for what is assumed are some forthcoming projects by the Virginia native. The application, originally submitted in November, also sought rights for music, online books, other types of media and even electronics.

The “Happy” singer has enjoyed a long winning streak in the fashion world with Billionaire Boys Club and countless collaborations with luxury brands including Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Most recently his Hu sneaker collection with adidas was touted as one of the company’s best sellers in 2017.

