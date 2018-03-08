‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Launch Date Revealed

Well, it’s official now. Activision and Treyarch have officially confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is indeed launching this year. Black Ops fans you can officially stop speculating and start rejoicing now, the countdown to IIII (yes, that is the logo) has officially begun.

James Harden and his COD merch were absolutely legit!

The Beard has arrived, and he's ready for battle with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/ky3E8TK9Hy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

Yesterday we reported that the sighing of the NBA all-star rocking a mysterious hat had the internet abuzz on top of a photo showing Gamestop listing merchandise. Everything was loosely confirmed thanks to Call of Duty insiders but today Activision and Treyarch put the official stamp on the news. In a press release, we received Activision says the fourth installment in the top-selling COD franchise will launch worldwide Friday, October 12th.

No details or images have been revealed yet as they will save all of that for the community reveal on May 17th. Black Ops 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 12th but interestingly Nintendo Switch was not listed in the press release as initially reported.

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty® history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

Don’t fret Switch owners your time may come at a later date. This is extremely exciting news and to have a date we can lock in already is refreshing. A video has also been posted but it doesn’t reveal anything but the new logo being constructed and some clips from previous games put together in a montage. We will keep you guys updated when more information is revealed, for new check out the announcement video for Black Ops 4 below.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch