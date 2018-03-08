For decades U-God has been one of the Wu-Tang Clan’s most overlooked artists, but with his upcoming biography RAW hitting the bookshelves, the killer bee is ready to reintroduce himself to the culture.

Stopping by The Breakfast Club to promote his most personal project, U-God puts on the listening audience to some eyebrow raising stories.

From almost beating up Leonardo DiCaprio to his son getting shot, the God has quote the story to tell.

Here are the 12 things we learned from U-God on The Breakfast Club.

1. Rough Childhood

U-God says that growing up he used to get bullied and even got wedgies from the older heads in Brooklyn. Are wedgies still given out these days?

