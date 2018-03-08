Steve Francis Says He Was Never On Crack, But Did Drink Heavily

One of the greatest mysteries is what in the hell happened to former NBA star Steve Francis. Recently, Steve Franchise said his drastic change in appearance was due to heavy drinking, not a drug problem.

Francis penned an essay for The Players Tribune where he answered the question many have been answering.

“I had some dark days, no question. And I know people were asking, “What the hell happened to Steve Francis?’,” he wrote. “But the hardest part was reading some bullsh*t on the Internet saying that I was on crack. When I thought about my grandmother reading that, or my kids reading that … that broke my heart. Listen, I sold crack when I was growing up. I’ll own up to that. But never in my life did I ever do crack.”

So why did Francis go from having the appearance of an elite level athlete to looking pudgy and bloated? Alcohol.

He added, “What happened to Steve Francis? I was drinking heavily, is what happened. And that can be just as bad. In the span of a few years I lost basketball, I lost my whole identity, and I lost my stepfather, who committed suicide.”

The entire essay is powerful. Read it in full right here.

Photo: Getty