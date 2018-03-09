Safaree “Hunnid,” Curren$y “Billy Ocean” & More | Daily Visuals 3.8.18

For the past week and change Safaree’s been on the mind of every woman with an unquenched thirst thanks to some leaked nudes. Today he pounces on his buzz.

Coming through with a clip for his club lighter “Hunnid,” the Brooklyn rapper walking from Times Square to the burb talkin’ that ish. Safaree should’ve really capitalized on the current thirst and went the D’Angelo “How Does It Feel” route for this video. Women would’ve really been going crazy for that.

Curren$y meanwhile continues to flaunt his love affair with big boy toys and some hot wheels in his clip for “Billy Ocean.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Huey P featuring Dave East, Sosamann, and more.

SAFAREE – “HUNNID”

CURREN$Y – “BILLY OCEAN”

HUEY P FT. DAVE EAST – “TALKIN TO GOD”

SOSAMANN – “GOOD DAY”

CAMILA CABELLO – “NEVER BE THE SAME”