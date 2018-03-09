I Used To Love H.E.R.: Common and Angela Rye Have Split

Love is dead, long live love. Rapper Common and political analyst Angela Rye have broken.

No doubt both of their DM’s are on fire right now.

Page Six TV got Rye to confirm that they are done. “We have and will always be friends,” she said via a statement. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

There’s gotta be more tea there.

The couple began dating in the middle of last year. However, in late 2017 it was reported that Rye had received death threats due to her affiliation with the conscious rapper.

Recently, Common performed at the Oscars.

Photo: WENN.com