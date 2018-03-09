Rick Ross Shares Update After Hospital Scare

After days of being attended to at a medical center Rick Ross reemerges. He took to social media to confirm he is back home.

On Thursday, March 8 the Boss shared a photo on his Instagram account, the first personalized post since his complications. The caption read “Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR”; the acronym standing for his government name William Leonard Roberts.

Last week the “B.M.F.” rapper was rushed to a hospital after he was allegedly found unresponsive at his Miami home. Many in the Hip-Hop community rallied around Rozay asking for a healthy return.

While the cause of the health scare has yet to be determined the original phone call to 911 has leaked. The jarring audio features a male on the line stating Ross was coughing up blood, breathing heavily and defecated on himself. You can peep the call here.

