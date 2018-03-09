A Lot Of People Really Don’t Like Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is one of a long line of musicians who have taken the styles of old and brought them to a modern audience to much fanfare and recognition within the industry. However, it appears that the Hawaiian pop star’s fame and good fortune is a point of contention for folks on Twitter and an intense debate about his importance to the game is still raging.

Mars, 32, has been in the game since 2004 behind the scenes before breaking out in 2010 with his solo debut, Doo-Wops & Hooligans. But it was 2016’s 24K Magic that has turned Mars into a global sensation with little signs of letup if the massive success of the “Finesse” remix with Cardi B is any indication. While Mars has continually said in interviews that he respects the artists before him that inform his current musical incarnation, some of his critics have taken shots at him by labeling him a culture appropriator and worse, a hack who is just biting the style of others.

From our viewpoint, Mars is about as harmless an artist can be and never comes off as if he isn’t appreciative of the good fortune that’s come his way over the past eight years. Adding to that, Mars engages with his fanbase on Twitter and seems to be having a good time with life while a number of judgy folks are steady throwing tomatoes from the stands. It appears that Mars’ biggest crime is that he’s good at what he does. And as some Twitter users noted, folks are still letting Post Malone simmer and sautee so there’s that.

We’ve glossed over Twitter to observe the debate surrounding Mars’ and we’ve shared those tweets below and on the following pages.

The video below appears to be why the debate is going strong.

this is why i hate bruno mars @seren_sensei says it all pic.twitter.com/CRLktsA2ea — hannie (@hannahmburrell) March 9, 2018

so i see today’s bruno mars/mimicry/appropriation conversation and i’ve got a free thinkpiece for someone who likes writing more than i do… aside from skin color, the difference between what bruno does on 24k and donald glover on “awaken…” is? — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 9, 2018

Fun fact: you can like Bruno Mars while recognizing that he’s a cultural appropriator. In much the same way you can despise capitalism while you buy an iPhone. In the same way you can be a feminist and still bop to Migos or Future. Etc. etc. etc. — Iniko aka Lady Killmonger (@arielle_newton) March 9, 2018

Bruno Mars might have stole a few things, but every great artist does — even Michael, Prince and anybody else you can think of. Sound is universal, and in the end, belongs to nobody and everybody at the same time. — Paul Cantor (@PaulCantor) March 9, 2018

The best Bruno Mars take I ever heard was when someone said he sounds like if Prince was born and raised in a Target store — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) March 9, 2018

Every month y’all revisit why you don’t like Bruno Mars. We got it the first 20 times y’all said it. — Zee (@AsToldByZee_) March 9, 2018

