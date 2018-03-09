A Lot Of People Really Don’t Like Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is one of a long line of musicians who have taken the styles of old and brought them to a modern audience to much fanfare and recognition within the industry. However, it appears that the Hawaiian pop star’s fame and good fortune is a point of contention for folks on Twitter and an intense debate about his importance to the game is still raging.
Mars, 32, has been in the game since 2004 behind the scenes before breaking out in 2010 with his solo debut, Doo-Wops & Hooligans. But it was 2016’s 24K Magic that has turned Mars into a global sensation with little signs of letup if the massive success of the “Finesse” remix with Cardi B is any indication. While Mars has continually said in interviews that he respects the artists before him that inform his current musical incarnation, some of his critics have taken shots at him by labeling him a culture appropriator and worse, a hack who is just biting the style of others.
From our viewpoint, Mars is about as harmless an artist can be and never comes off as if he isn’t appreciative of the good fortune that’s come his way over the past eight years. Adding to that, Mars engages with his fanbase on Twitter and seems to be having a good time with life while a number of judgy folks are steady throwing tomatoes from the stands. It appears that Mars’ biggest crime is that he’s good at what he does. And as some Twitter users noted, folks are still letting Post Malone simmer and sautee so there’s that.
We’ve glossed over Twitter to observe the debate surrounding Mars’ and we’ve shared those tweets below and on the following pages.
The video below appears to be why the debate is going strong.
Photo: Getty