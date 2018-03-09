Vince Staples Drops New Song and GoFundMe Page Aimed At His Haters

Vince Staples brought a lot of hate and heat on himself when he stated that the 90’s era of Hip-Hop (which many consider the golden era) was overrated. Though Staples is one of the rap game’s most talented artists, haters have never let him live that down.

Sure enough, critics began complaining about anything they could about Staples after that point including his live performances and beat selections. So Vince decided to not only respond with a new cut named “Get The F**k Off My Dick,” but he’s also started a GoFundMe page inviting all his haters and critics to donate to, and should he reach his $2 million dollar goal, he’ll quit rap and shut up forever.

“Hey everybody, my name is Vince.

First and foremost I hope you’re having a great day, I really do. Second, we’ve got a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy on stage, production choice; I think one person said “it sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats”. We would like to apologize for that.

Secondary, well this is tertiary I guess, we would like to give you an alternative. On GoFundMe.com you can decide to donate to the cause of 2 million dollars, which will allow me to shut the fuck up forever and you will never hear from me again. No songs, no interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my d***, or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours. Either way we appreciate you.”

Just $2 million? Seems kind of low by today’s standards.

Check out the cut below and if you really want to see a Vince Staple-less Hip-Hop game then go fund him as much as you can.

