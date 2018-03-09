Lil Yachty Drops Lil Boat 2 Mixtape [LISTEN]

For the most part Lil Yachty’s debut album Teenage Emotions was considered a dud (both for music content and actual sales), and though he’s gotten all kinds of slander and backlash for his mumble rap ways, Yachty continues to defy his naysayers and keeps on chugging along.

Today (Mar. 9), the colorful artist has released his latest mixtape Lil Boat 2 and the 17-cut deep project does feature some pretty heavy hitters such as 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Offset amongst others.

Check out Lil Boat 2 below and let us know if this is your cup of tea. If not, GET OUT!

—

Photo: Reebok