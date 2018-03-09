No Surprise: Donald Trump Meeting With Video Game Execs Produced No Results

That waste of time Trump billed as a meeting with a video game executives to discuss school violence really did happen. If you guessed no results came from it you are absolutely correct.

On the day of Call of Duty: Black Ops IV’s launch date announcement coincidently, Trump sat with partisans from both sides of the argument that video games are indeed shaping the youth’s mind in a violent way. Based off first-hand reports from those who attended nothing came of the hour-long meeting that also featured a video reel comprised of clips from certain games.

Instead of putting the focus on the real issue and that is assault rifles like the ar-15 that was used to gun down 17 unarmed kids and teachers, Trump instead set hits un-tanned eyes on the video game industry. Trump made it quite clear where his train of thought was when he said “ I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts,” following the tragic event.

While no solutions or ideas came were produced, attendees of the meeting gave very tame accounts as to what happened behind closed doors. Those in attendance to defend the video game industry was the head of the ESA, the ESRB ratings board, the chief operating officers of Bethesda (Fallout) and Take Two (Grand Theft Auto). To speak on behalf of the anti-gaming side was an author who is a member of the Parents Television Council who ha written numerous books that make the unproven claim that video games “train killers.” That same council also tried to unsuccessfully push to make the selling of violent video games to children a criminal act. The courts ruled that was unconstitutional back in 2011.

Here is the White House’s official statement on the meeting:

“During today’s meeting, the group spoke with the President about the effect that violent video games have on our youth, especially young males.The President acknowledged some studies have indicated there is a correlation between video game violence and real violence. The conversation centered on whether violent video games, including games that graphically simulate killing, desensitize our community to violence.”

Again there are no studies that confirm the link between video game violence and real-world violence. In a conference call, PTC program director Melissa Henson said about the meeting “the tone in the meeting was information-gathering. It was a fact-finding meeting.”

Riiiighhht.

The ESA didn’t offer much tea from the meeting as well and basically said the same defense they have been sharing for years.

“We welcomed the opportunity today to meet with the President and other elected officials at the White House. We discussed the numerous scientific studies establishing that there is no connection between video games and violence, First Amendment protection of video games, and how our industry’s rating system effectively helps parents make informed entertainment choices. We appreciate the President’s receptive and comprehensive approach to this discussion.”

As for Mr.Trump himself, he just asked questions and looked as if he cared. We wonder if he needed a reminder to help him remember what to say and ask? The video that was rolled before the meeting was comprised of clips from certain games such as Wolfenstein, Fallout 4, and Call of Duty. It also featured the highly controversial No Russian mission from Modern Warfare 2 that was so disturbing that players could elect to skip it all together. Another interesting note, Henson didn’t know not one of the games in the clip.

Go figure.

Truly just another waste of time just trying to deflect from the countries real problem…GUNS. You can watch the useless clip that was posted on The White House’s YouTube Channel below.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images