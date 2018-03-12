Sterling K. Brown Rocks ‘Black Panther’ & ‘This Is Us’ Skits During ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

Sterling K. Brown, fresh off award wins for his work on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us and a role in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther, referenced both the show and film in skits during a hosting gig for SNL.

Brown’s opening monologue was brilliant and pokes fun at the emotional tearjerker that This Is Us is known for, with Brown cracking with emotion and barely keeping it together. Cast member Leslie Jones came out with the help out, and also got into the crying act.

But what really shot out the park as a brilliant bit was a so-called deleted scene from Black Panther that featured Brown putting on his Wakandan accent and Kenan Thompson playing a long-lost American uncle to T’Challa who didn’t seem to fit in with the royal family.

Hit the flip to see Sterling K. Brown as a superfan of the film Shrek, and the rest of his bits on the show.

