Founder Of Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy Dies At 91

This weekend, the fashion world has lost an icon. Hubert de Givenchy passed away.

His partner Philippe Venet, confirmed his passing to news agencies. “It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died,” he said. Hubert’s nieces, nephews and extended family share in the grief the formal statement said.

The famed designer pioneered several style trends still replicated today including the “little black dress” made famous by actress Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene from Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

His streamlined designs also appealed to the royal elite including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis who sported his wears at many high profile moments during the JFK administration.

He founded his own label in 1952. Since then Givenchy has grown to be one of the most revered fashion names in the world. According to a 2017 report published by Business Of Fashion, Givenchy was ranked number 5 on the hottest global fashion brands list.

Hip-Hop has especially grown fond of the luxury apparel house. Kanye West infamously wore a leather Givenchy leather kilt during the Watch The Throne tour. Both Erykah Badu and Alicia Keys were the faces of their female and perfume collections in 2014. Most recently Young Thug AKA “SEX” released a song called “Givenchy”.

Via BBC

—

Photo: Getty