Logic Sits Down With Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Talks Drake & Much More [WATCH]

Logic has come a long way from his humble beginnings in the Washington suburb of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Now a legitimate star, the prolific rapper fresh off a new mixtape release sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for an exclusive, wide-ranging chat that covered his admiration of Drake, almost quitting music and more.

The chat opens up with Lowe badly missing an open, unguarded jumper at Logic’s California home, quickly shifting to how the rapper is handling wealth, fame and still being creative.

“For me, it’s like I said like I woke up and I realized how much money I had amassed. But not necessarily. It’s not about money, It’s not necessarily about things monetarily but it’s about like when you think about success. And I woke up and was like oh I don’t have to do anything for the rest of my life. You said Now I want to make music and have fun,” Logic said.

Lowe launched into a line of questioning about Logic’s current career arc and how it somewhat parallel Drake and Childish Gambino, which prompted a response of praise for the Canadian superstar.

“Drake doesn’t realize in many ways he was like the big brother I never had. And he set the example and paved the way for me to be myself. And so it’s like now you know whether I’m at the Grammys or I’m here or whatever and it’s like he’ll show me love and be like ‘good job’ or ‘that sh*t was dope’ or congratulate me on a release, it’s like man you know people don’t realize what that’s like,” Logic responded.

Logic’s latest mixtape Bobby Tarantino II is available now. Check out the stream below.

Check out the full interview with Beats 1 as well.

Photo: Beats 1