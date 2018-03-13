Home > News

Tiffany Haddish Is Down To Host The Oscars In 2019 But Only If She’s Paid

Leave it up to the hilarious actress to put a humorous spin on wanting the coveted job.

Tiffany Haddish is easily the hottest starlet in Hollywood after a series of standout career moments that came to a well-received boiling point during her moment alongside Maya Rudolph at this year’s Oscars ceremonies. After fans called for Haddish and Rudolph to host Oscars 2019 began coming in, the Girls Trip star says she’s down to perform the duties but not without some compensation.

Vulture reports:

“I would love to do something like that. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that … As long as I get a paycheck,” she told the audience at the premiere of Tracy Morgan’s new show, The Last O.G., at the SXSW Film Festival on Monday. “In my mind, Maya and I, we were auditioning for the ultimate job — because I thought were getting paid for that presentation,” Haddish joked about her appearance this year. “When I found out that we weren’t getting paid, I was like, ‘Well, I heard about gift bags.’ And then it was like ‘We don’t have no gift bags,’ and I was like, ‘Well what do I get?’ They were like, ‘We’ve got a bottle of wine that’s like $13.’ So I got the wine.”

Hear that, Oscars planning committee? Pay the woman her coin!

Seriously, if Haddish makes that move, the Oscars will be must-watch television next year.

