Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s OTR 2 Announcement Inspired By Senegalese film

As expected Hov and B’s tour creative is everything. What most don’t know is that it is inspired by a famous African film.

After much pump-faking the Carter’s finally gave the official go to the On The Run 2 tour. In a photo series shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram last week the power couple is seen sitting on a motorcycle with a longhorn bull skull.

The promotional shot is a direct homage to original poster of Senegalese film Touki Bouki. According to cultural critic Suede the 1973 classic portrays a young couple tired of their impoverished Senegalese with goals of starting anew in Paris.

This is not the first time Bey has looked to African culture for creative inspiration. She performed South African dance moves in “Run The World (Girls)” and channeled Nigerian goddess Oshun during her 2017 Grammys performance.

You can peep the trailer to Touki Bouki below.

Via: QZ

Photo: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images