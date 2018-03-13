Home > News

Kanye West Is Back Writing Songs In Wyoming w/ King Louie, Travis Scott & More [Photos]

That new Yeezy is gonna be cold.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment
Kanye West leaves Matsuhisa Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West famously jetted to Hawaii for the recording sessions that led to the classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. Now, an older and more grizzled Yeezy, who suffered a mental break, is recording tunes out in Wyoming, and he’s back there again. 

Various Kanye West collaborators including Travis Scott, The-Dream and King Louie were recently spotted kicking it in the mountainous and surely cold as hell right now state.

Who knew Jackson, Wyoming could be so lit? Besides skiers, right people and people who watch the Travel Channel. Oh yeah, Kid Cudi and Nas have been spotted out there, too.

More on the flip.

CONTINUED

Photo: Getty

Kanye West , wyoming

1 2Next page »

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE