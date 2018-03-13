Big K.R.I.T. ft. Lloyd “1999,” YG “Suu Whoop” & More | Daily Visuals 3.13.18

Looks like we’re not the only heads out here longing for the days of Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Hot off his overlooked banga 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, Big K.R.I.T. comes through with a visual for the Lloyd assisted “1999” in which the Mississippi rapper hops into a DeLorean and goes back to a time when women wore baggy clothes and Tommy Hilfiger was more popular than Supreme.

Back on the West Coast YG gets itty and gritty for his clip to “Suu Whoop” in which he goes the grindhouse cinematography route to match his “ain’t sh*t sweet” demeanor.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Forever M.C. featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jeremih featuring OJ Da Juiceman, Jazz Fresh, and more.

