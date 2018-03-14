Lil Wayne Issues Gun Threat To Crowd During Live Set

Considering Lil Wayne has a history of legal issues, perhaps the last thing he’d want to do is suggest his crew is armed to the teeth with gats and ready to set it on crowdy concert goers. But that’s exactly what happened with the Young Money honcho over the weekend in Austrailia after revelers began throwing items at him onstage.

We got video of Weezy performing at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney over the weekend, where all seemed fine until he was almost hit by a flying water bottle. Wayne stopped the show and calmly told the crowd the dos and don’ts of where he comes from … before making a veiled threat.

Check it out … he pointed to his crew and warned the crowd they’re packing heat. You’ll be shocked at what you hear next. But in this day and age, maybe you won’t. Worth asking … how’d Weezy’s crew get guns into Australia, which arguably has the world’s strictest gun laws?

As the outlet notes, getting firearms past the security lines down under wouldn’t be easy, so either Wayne knows the right people or his crew has guns made out of undetectable material.

