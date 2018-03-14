Meek Mill Phoned In To Philly Rally From Jail

Meek Mill is still sitting in jail serving a 2 to 4 year sentence, but is actively trying to regain his freedom. On Tuesday (March 13), the Dream & Nightmares rapper phoned in to a rally held partly due to his predicament.

The rapper phoned in to the Reform Philly rally Tuesday through his attorney, Joe Tacopina, who put him on speaker and let him talk into the mic. The rally is aimed at “Bringing Injustice to Light,” and was partially created with Meek in mind … #Justice4Meek.

Meek thanked his supporters for coming out and expressed his appreciation for their continued efforts to get him released from prison. He also talked about his love for Philly, as well as his rough upbringing. He said his long probation sentence at age 18 held him down.

Al Sharpton was in attendance, too, as was Meek’s mom … who held a banner in her son’s name onstage. Jay-Z’s music platform, Tidal, streamed the entire event.

While Meek did himself no favors while on probation, the evidence points to the rapper catching a raw deal. Most recently, his original arresting officer has been labeled as “corrupt” by the Philly D.A.

Listen to Meek’s message right here.

