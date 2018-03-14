T.I. and Tiny Paid Off $1 Million In Back Taxes, But Tip Still Owes $4 Million

T.I. and Tiny aren’t hustling backward, anymore. The former couple recently paid off over $1 million in back taxes they owed the IRS.

According to the Blast, the IRS finally removed a $1,397,283.47 lien it placed against the then couple back in 2015. Georgia Superior Court documents reveal that the lien was released on March 5.

However, Tip still isn’t in the clear. The Atlanta rapper reportedly owes another $4,814,141.29 from 2013 and 2014.

If you owe that much money, you were certainly bringing in a lot of dough. Jesus be an accountant.

One way or another, Uncle Sam always secures his bag.

