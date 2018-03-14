Atlanta News Anchors Back At It Again With Brilliant Craig Mack Tribute

WSBTV anchor Fred Blankenship and meteorologist Mark Aurum have a history of crafting loving lyrical tributes to fallen rap artists in their morning broadcast for the Atlanta station. After the recent news of veteran rapper, Craig Mack, passing at age 46, Blankenship and Aurum do what they do best with the same clever bent as times past.

New York Daily News writes:

Reporters Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum, who work for WSB-TV in Georgia, honored the rapper, who died Monday, during Tuesday’s broadcast.

“You wanna have a big breakfast before you head out of the house. A piece of Sizzlean with eggs and grits in between,” Arum said before handing the show back to Blankenship, stealing from Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear.”

The two traded verses back and forth, including references to the traffic “everlasting like the toe on Pro-Keds” and the station meteorologist with “the data between your body and the antimatter.”

The anchor team has honored Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest fame, and Prodigy of Mobb Deep previously.

