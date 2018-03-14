Starz To Bring Back ‘Power’ For Season 6, Announces Season 5 Premiere Date

In an announcement that really shouldn’t have surprised anyone, Starz revealed that their award-winning series Power will indeed be back for a sixth season.

The announcement comes months before the premiere of season 5 of the crime drama, but Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik didn’t want to wait to spread the word. “As ‘Power’ wraps production on season five, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular ‘Power’ team for producing another great season. We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for season six.”

Executive produced by 50 Cent, Power has steadily grown its viewing audience over the past few years and has been the talk of barbershops and corner congregations. For its 4th season last year, Power averaged 9.3 million viewers every Sunday night and ranked in the top three Sunday night programs on Nielsen Social Rankings nine out of 10 weeks. That’s hella impressive.

Season 5 of Power is currently wrapping up and will premiere July 1 at 9pm on Starz.

—

Photo: Starz