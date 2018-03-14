WATCH: Video Surfaces Of Bow Wow Getting Punched In The Face

New year, new L’s for Bow Wow. Footage of the rapper being put on the floor has hit the Internets.

In a clip posted by the WorldStar Hip Hop Instagram account, Moss is first seen talking it up with unidentified male backstage to what is assumed to be a concert. Seconds later he is seen exiting the venue with his entourage and then BOOM he is faced with struggle.

A man wearing a red sweater breaks through his group saying “what’s up with that Future sh*t?” as he starts serving Shad punches which knock him to the ground.

The site had identified the attacker as Cheeks Bossman, a semi-affiliate or assumed weed carrier of Future. Apparently, Hendrix was dating Bow’s child’s mother late last year which prompted some slick talk from the former 106 & Park host.

Bow Wow took to social media to downplay the incident saying it didn’t go down like how the video played out. “All I’m letting you know is right now, on my daughter, it ain’t going down like that,” he explained.

The former So So Def Records alum also added the incident happened last year and that a fan witnessed the fight confirming he did not get washed. Naturally, The Shade Room dug up her old tweets.

“I didn’t catch the whole fight because I was surrounded by ppl. But he f**king buddy up with the chair cuz he was limping”. “Bow wow camp got that watch lol buddy came back looking for it” she added.

Nevertheless, Cheeks stands behind the video clip and claims Moss is lying.

Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into a new #BowWowChallenge.

Via Complex

