Video Surfaces of Tory Lanez & Travis Scott About To Scrap, Twitter Drops Their Hot Takes

An old video from 2016 featuring Tory Lanez and Travis Scott having a very heated discussion has surfaced and it’s got Twitter litty again.

The two artists nearly come to blows in the clip over a tweet where Lanez said: “He can’t sound like somebody he wrote for…” Speculation immediately pointed the direction of the tweet at Houston rapper Travis Scott who Lanez also claimed he wrote for in an interview back in 2014 for HotNewHipHop.

Lanez in the clip can clearly be heard saying to the “3500” rapper: “You, not the only one who sings, At the end of the day, n*ggas think I sound like something. My n*gga, I said what I said. If you felt a way and you want to handle it, how you want to handle it?”

On his latest album Memories Don’t Die, Tory Lanez brings up the altercation in the song “Hate To Say”.

“Me and Travis Scott almost fought at the Mala Luna,” he sings. “We both agreed shortly after that it was music/That we could be possibly doing that bigger than tryna ruin it/So my apologies, n*gga, just forgive me for doing it.”

As you would imagine Twitter had some hilarious takes on the near scrap.

Tory Lanez: my nigga if you we got problems let everybody leave right now and we'll handle it like men one on one and shoot the fade. Travis Scott: pic.twitter.com/J5aZfg37wh — Ahmed/03 Greedo Best Rapper Alive (@big_business_) March 13, 2018

dam tory lanez punked travis scott lmfao. all tory has to do is headbutt him wit that bigass head and it’s over pic.twitter.com/maWazBautM — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) March 13, 2018

they leaked the video of Tory Lanez tryna run the fade on Travis Scott 😳 pic.twitter.com/Am1SRcr0NZ — Trashvis (@Trashvis) March 13, 2018

Tory Lanez asked Travis Scott straight up “are we apologizing or shooting the fade” I just wanted to point that out because that’s my mood all 2018 — Bill Bellamy (@LifeOfDray) March 13, 2018

footage from Tory Lanez and Travis Scott’s heated argument pic.twitter.com/KHfUbPiXgN — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) March 13, 2018

We love Twitter so much.

We can’t front though, in that video, it kinda looked like Travis didn’t want no parts of Lanez. If this fight was to take place who would you put your money on? For more hilarious reactions from clip hit the flip.

––

Photo: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital (@PhotosByBeanz)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »