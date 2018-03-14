Peak Racism: School Won’t Expel White Students Who Beat Black Kid In Mock Slave Auction

A school in the United Kingdom is refusing to expel white students who beat and bullied a Black student in a mock slave auction. A group of at least seven white teens chained the Black student to a lamp pole and yelled racist insults at the boy.

Bath Chronicle writes:

The Chronicle understands at least seven white teenagers chained a fellow pupil to a lamppost and whipped him with sticks, calling him extreme racist names harking back to the slave trade.

The secondary school, which this newspaper has chosen not to name to protect the victim’s identity, says it “thoroughly investigated” what it described as “an incident” in January and that it took action “in line with statutory procedures”.

But the Chronicle understands all the alleged perpetrators were temporarily suspended and are back at school – alongside the victim. Three of the alleged perpetrators were originally expelled by the headteacher, but were allowed to return when the board of governors overturned the headteacher’s decision. The governors decided the expelled trio should be excluded along with the other four boys for about two weeks over their actions.

The outlet adds that the parents of the boy and the students involved didn’t hear of the incident until this past Tuesday. While the parents and other officials are largely remaining mum, some are raising their voices and saying that this cruel act should not go unpunished.

