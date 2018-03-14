When Michael Blackson introduced himself to the world as a “bitch ass n*gga” in Next Friday almost two decades ago he had audiences on the floor rolling. But lately, he’s been upsetting some of his fans and fellow peers thanks to his clowning of one Kevin Hart.

Ever since he decided to make light of Kevin’s cheating scandal, many fans, peers, and Kevin himself took issue with the move.

Today the OG comedian checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about his transgressions and why he doesn’t think he violated any guy code. Talking to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Blackson goes into why he did what he did, the whole Tyrese kidnapping situation, and why he said he wanted to fight Kevin Hart.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Michael Blackson on The Breakfast Club.

1. Clowning Kevin Hart

Michael says that he only clowned Kevin Hart because “That’s what Michael Blackson do. Michael Blackson makes fun of everybody. From Bill Cosby to Birdman, when he came here and tried to choke you, to Tyrese – and Tyrese was a n*gga that I didn’t know that well, and I clowned this n*gga to the fullest.” He also says that had Kevin never made a video in which he cried and “looked so stupid” he would’ve never made it so easy for Blackson.

