DJ Envy Offers Desus & Mero The Fade, Twitter Got All The Jokes

Things got a little testy this morning on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club between host DJ Envy and guests Desus and Mero. Envy took it personally when the guys joked about his wife only sticking with him because of the money, and he confronted them live on air about the quip with Envy looking ready to set it.

Envy aired a portion of a clip where Envy was a guest on the show last month alongside his wife Gia Casey, and Mero made a slight dig about her being with him for the money. While Mero insisted during the interview it was all jokes, Envy was ready to hop over the table on the Viceland show hosts. And at one point, Envy just flat left the studio with Charlamagne and the gang holding court and trying to keep the show from going completely off the rails.

Some fans have noted that Envy’s energy may have been in the right place but should have been reserved for not stepping out on his wife, although he came clean on air about his actions with the family apparently working it out.

DJ Envy’s name became a top trending topic on Twitter and the jokes have been flying, with some saying Envy is being a little reactionary. However, Desus and Mero all agreed to keep the jokes on Envy and leave his family out of it.

Check out some of the reaction via Twitter below

Live footage of Dj envy leaving the interview wit desus and mero on the breakfast club pic.twitter.com/ucXZ4CMOKh — The Philly Special (@DrewWUD) March 15, 2018

Oh lord this Desus and Mero interview on #TheBreakfastClub

Dj Envy don't play when it comes to his wife and kid's Lord 😲 pic.twitter.com/F8no9n5m48 — Joli Monsutā (@JoliMonsuta) March 15, 2018

Dj envy wasn't wrong…. what really happened was his wife felt some type of way and he knew he had to say something or sleep on that couch — Malik Yousaef (@NupeyKollins) March 15, 2018

But, here’s a fair point.

I think it’s crazy that DJ Envy defending his wife is up for discussion on whether he overreacted. He literally checked the guy about talking about his wife but it’s so normal to not defend women that too many of y’all think he was being weak! I can’t with y’all — FEVA FIERRA (@fefetaughtme) March 15, 2018

—

